GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND's "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" celebrated 15 years on the air on THURSDAY (2/24).

Hosts AARON GOLDHAMMER and TONY RIZZO were joined by celebrity guests including JIM ROME, JIM NANTZ, JOE THOMAS, JOSH CRIBBS, and chef MICHAEL SYMON.

“To our fans when you listen to this show we are all in this together,” said RIZZO. “We appreciate you for everything you do.”

GOLDHAMMER added, “It’s an absolute labor of love. Today I was able to see the broader picture of the show. It’s humbling and makes me so proud that THE REALLY BIG SHOW is one of the few constants in CLEVELAND sports over the past 15 years.”

