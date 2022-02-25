Unionized

iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has voluntarily recognized the union formed by its employees under the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, EAST (WGAE). The bargaining unit covers about 110 employees in ATLANTA, LOS ANGELES, and NEW YORK.

A statement from the union's Organizing Committee said, “We’re incredibly excited to win official union recognition and secure our seat at the table to bargain for appropriate wages and benefits, accountability mechanisms, and other long-standing issues for our colleagues and ourselves. The iHEART PODCAST UNION represents over a hundred employees who drive the creation of a swath of shows for one of the largest audio media companies in the world. This victory stands to set important precedents in our field and for workers at large. We owe our success to our colleagues who’ve led previous efforts at shops like GIMLET, PARCAST, and THE RINGER, and to the folks at the WGAE. We endeavor to improve the working conditions for all in our industry, and hope that this trend will continue across creative fields and beyond. We now look forward to engaging in good-faith negotiations with the company, and are confident that this process will ensure the continued success and stability of the podcast industry.”

