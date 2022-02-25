Dungan (Photo: CRB/CRS | Kayla Schoen)

One of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022)’s six “Heads of State” sessions featured McVAY MEDIA Pres. MIKE McVAY interviewing BEASLEY MEDIA CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY and UMG NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO MIKE DUNGAN. The conversation YESTERDAY afternoon (2/24) shared insight and global perspective on the current status of the music and broadcast businesses and how they have emerged post pandemic.

DUNGAN reinforced the importance of radio, even during a time when some think the end is near. “The world has been forecasting the end of broadcasting since I started this business," he said. "Certainly, the last 10 years. It is still the straightest line from a to b. If I need to move something, I need to involve myself with broadcast radio. Getting people to engage with the music, radio is still the thing.”

DUNGAN, BEASLEY (Photo: CRB/CRS | Kayla Schoen)

The conversation shifted from commercial radio to the topic of streaming. DUNGAN held back very little, letting attendees know "streaming is crucial. Our currency has completely changed ... and we are judged by how much money we are making from streaming. The [songs] that are streamed the most got their start at radio.”

It was a common theme throughout the entire discussion that the growing importance of streaming in no way shows that radio is less important. Consumers are tuning into radio for the music, the panelists said, but that's not all. “Our goal is to mirror our communities,” said BEASLEY. Referencing the importance of live and local on-air personalities, she added, “We’re our listeners' companions.”

McVAY asked DUNGAN how he got into the industry back in 1990, and how it has evolved to the current day. “In many respects, [Country] saved my life, put myself on a less insane path," DUNGAN said. "When I got here... all the Rock and Pop snobs were telling me, 'You dumb hillbilly, what have you done? You ruined your life. You moved to NASHVILLE. NASHVILLE doesn’t even have a major league baseball team. My wife hated it for the first two years. They used to have those taste of food festivals, like TASTE OF ATLANTA. The taste of NASHVILLE was APPLEBEE'S.”

After the trip down memory lane, the session fast-forwarded to the future. BEASLEY touched on the future of not only radio as part of the company, but brand extensions as well. “That’s why we got into e-sports and digital," she said. "Radio is the foundation of our company that allowed us to expand as we look to build our revenue.”

The discussion continued on about the future and new platforms, how to consume, and how to predict the next wave, or the next new craze. “I’m very willing to have the guy next to me take the lead. I think that’s the best way to run a business,” said DUNGAN, reminding attendees it’s not always about being first, it’s about being right and delivering content the most effective way.

Dungan, Beasley, McVay (Photo: CRB/CRS | Kayla Schoen) Although the Country format has been in a downward trend the last four years, with McVAY referencing the pandemic as “icing on a burnt cake” with the bump in numbers across the format, BEASLEY feels confident the future of Country radio is bright. “As we’re able to have more concerts, more opportunities for our listeners to see their favorite artists, I’m a big believer,” she said.

DUNGAN had a bit of a different take. “When I entered the industry, GARTH BROOKS was lighting the world on fire. I think FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE changed the way ... we love Country music. To a lesser degree SAM HUNT moved the needle as well. But, we’re at a point ... there’s been nothing for a while, and we desperately need it. I think we’re stuck a little bit.” He mentioned that much of the music sounds similar, saying the format needs someone to come in and shake it up as ERIC CHURCH once did.

