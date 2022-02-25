Daytime Lineup Set

The daytime stage lineup for the 2022 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL at LAS VEGAS' AREA15 on SEPTEMBER 24th has been revealed, with live performances from AVRIL LAVIGNE, 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, LAUV, CHLÖE, WILLOW, CHASE RICE, LATTO, CARLY PEARCE, GAYLE and LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH on the schedule.

Tickets for the Daytime Stage, which will also feature fan zones and interactive experiences with sponsors, will go on sale TUESDAY (3/1) at 10a (PT)/1p (ET). The main festival will be held at T-MOBILE ARENA in LAS VEGAS on SEPTEMBER 23rd-24th, with the talent lineup to be announced at a later date.

« back to Net News