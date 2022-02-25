-
KFH/Wichita Sets Afternoon Lineup Changes
February 25, 2022 at 8:32 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY Sports KFH-A-F/WICHITA will be shuffling its afternoon lineup on MARCH 14th, reports the WICHITA EAGLE.
The moves will find father-and-son team BOB LUTZ and JEFF LUTZ moving from 4-6p (CT) weekdays to 2-4p; the LUTZes' former time slot will be filled with CBS SPORTS RADIO, including the last hour of MAGGIE GRAY and ANDREW PERLOFF's show 4-5p and an additional hour of ZACH GELB's show, which will air 5-9p.
KFH recently added WESTWOOD ONE's "THE BOB & TOM SHOW" for mornings (NET NEWS 2/1).