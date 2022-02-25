Changes

AUDACY Sports KFH-A-F/WICHITA will be shuffling its afternoon lineup on MARCH 14th, reports the WICHITA EAGLE.

The moves will find father-and-son team BOB LUTZ and JEFF LUTZ moving from 4-6p (CT) weekdays to 2-4p; the LUTZes' former time slot will be filled with CBS SPORTS RADIO, including the last hour of MAGGIE GRAY and ANDREW PERLOFF's show 4-5p and an additional hour of ZACH GELB's show, which will air 5-9p.

KFH recently added WESTWOOD ONE's "THE BOB & TOM SHOW" for mornings (NET NEWS 2/1).

