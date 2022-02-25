Race Coverage Starts Sunday

SIRIUSXM coverage of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES begins SUNDAY (2/27) with the FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG and will continue all season long on SIRIUSXM INDYCAR NATION.

Coverage will include the INDIANAPOLIS 500 on MAY 29th and the weekly "BRICK BY BRICK" show with TONY KANAAN and JACK ARUTE on the NBC SPORTS AUDIO channel on WEDNESDAYS. and on SIRIUSXM INDYCAR NATION on race days, plus a special edition of the show taped on SATURDAY (2/26) with KANAAN and NBC's MARTY SNIDER at the INDYCAR "Party in the Park" in ST. PETERSBURG.

This season, SIRIUSXM is a co-title sponsor on two cars from MEYER SHANK RACING, HELIO CASTRONEVES' No. 06 (for select races, including the INDY 500) and SIMON PAGENAUD's No. 60 (all season).

« see more Net News