Early Hours Debuts

APPLE MUSIC has launched EARLY HOURS, a brand new DJ Mix Series featuring exclusive mixes dropping bi-weekly from a range of notable artists spanning genres and regions. The series kicks off with an inaugural mix from LONDON singer, songwriter, and producer ARLO PARKS. The show is designed for those coming down from being up all night, or just rising to meet the sun.

PARKS told APPLE MUSIC, “I envision this as winding down at the end of the night with a cup of tea and some popcorn. You’re reflecting on the day that's just passed and dreaming of what's to come. I light a candle, I meditate… try and mingle rarities with more familiar songs,”

The EARLY HOURS series will be updated every two weeks. Listen to ARLO PARKS’ inaugural mix exclusively on APPLE MUSIC.

