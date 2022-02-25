Weekley Now On Country Music News International

NEBRASKA COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member BIG AL WEEKLEY can now be heard on COUNTRY MUSIC NEWS INTERNATIONAL with his weekly "Bluegrass Music Radio Show." The three-hour show, featuring the best in Bluegrass music, can be heard each WEDNESDAY, from 4p – 7p (GMT) UK, 5p – 8p (CET) GER, 10a – 1p (CT) USA.

Shortly after beginning his career in radio at OHIO UNIVERSITY, WEEKLEY had the opportunity to also have his show, “The BIG AL Bluegrass Show,” aired on his hometown radio station, VANDALIA MEDIA PARTNERS News-Talk WMOV-AM/RAVENSWOOD, WV. WEEKLEY would go on to host “The BIG AL Bluegrass Show” for 15 years. The show has also been broadcast on DELLA JANE WOOFTER's Gospel WOTR-FM/WV since 2012. WEEKLEY is also a musician and has recorded throughout his career with DAVE DUDLEY, LEROY VAN DYKE, as well as a variety of Bluegrass stars, and recently had a song recorded by Bluegrass legend LARRY SPARKS.

WEEKLEY said, "I’m excited to be part of COUNTRY MUSIC INTERNATIONAL and have my own COUNTRY MUSIC INTERNATIONAL radio show."

