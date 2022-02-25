Tickets On Sale Friday March 4th

ONEREPUBLIC & NEEDTOBREATHE have announced they will embark on a summer tour together. The 40 city NEVER ENDING SUMMER TOUR will kick off JULY 8th at PNC MUSIC PAVILION in CHARLOTTE, NC, making stops across NORTH AMERICA in BOSTON, DETROIT, ST. LOUIS, LOS ANGELES, DALLAS, ATLANTA, and more before wrapping up in JACKSONVILLE, FL at DAILY's Place on SEPTEMBER 4th.

In addition to the tour, ONEREPUBLIC and NEEDTOBREATHE have also announced a special surprise show at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE on SATURDAY, MARCH 5th. In addition, ONEREPPUBLIC headlined “MTV World Stage Hungary,” closing out “MTV Music Week” at HEROES SQUARE in BUDAPEST. The performance will air TONIGHT (2/25) on MTV.

Tickets for the NEVER ENDING SUMMER TOUR go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 4th at 10a local time.





