BRELAND

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has partnered with sister label ATLANTIC RECORDS and BAD REALM RECORDS to bring rising Country star BRELAND to the WMN roster. After grabbing fans with his Platinum debut, “My Truck,” he can currently be heard on the radio as part of DIERKS BENTLEY’s hit, “Beers On Me,” and will perform his new song, "Praise The Lord,” live on the “57th Annual ACM Awards” on MARCH 7th (NET NEWS 2/15).

“We are thrilled to partner with ATLANTIC and BAD REALM in welcoming BRELAND to the WMN family,” said WMN Chairman & CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. “It’s been so exciting to watch him change the game in this genre, and we're beyond proud to join forces with him as he continues to break down barriers for the next generation of NASHVILLE artists.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE on the next phase of BRELAND’S meteoric career,” said KEVIN WEAVER, Pres. of ATLANTIC RECORDS West Coast. “It’s a privilege for ATLANTIC and BRELAND to join forces with our sister company in NASHVILLE as we continue to introduce BRELAND’s unique 'Cross Country' sound and style around the globe. He is truly an undeniable talent, and we can’t wait for all that is to come this year and beyond.”

« see more Net News