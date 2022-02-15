Snoop Dogg (Photo: agwilson / Shutterstock.com)

BILLBOARD is reporting that Rapper SNOOP DOGG has closed a deal to acquire DEATH ROW RECORD's recording catalog. The move completes his takeover of his old label, enabling the rapper to generate licensing opportunities for merchandising and other lucrative ventures surrounding the imprint’s name.

The deal gives SNOOP DOGG ownership of his albums 1993’s DOGGYSTYLE and 1996’s THA DOGGFATHER, along with some movie soundtracks, a couple of compilation albums and a few artist albums by the likes of LADY OF RAGE, DAZ DILLINGER and KURUPT.

Not many details of the deal have been released, but BLACKENTERPRISE.COM is reporting albums from TUPAC SHAKUR and DR. DRE are not included in the recent purchase of the DEATH ROW label by SNOOP DOGG. SHAKUR’s albums ALL EYEZ ON ME and THE DON KILLUMINATI: THE 7 DAY THEORY are “no longer on the label” as of last month. Also, THE CHRONIC by DR. DRE is not included but is reportedly slated to be back on the label as early as next year. Apparently, negotiations are already in progress.

Read the full story from BILLBOARD.

