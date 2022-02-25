AJR Cancels Russian Date (Photo: gwilson/Shutterstock.com)

Pop Alternative band AJR has cancelled their upcoming tour date in RUSSIA due to the UKRAINE invasion. The band made the announcement on their TWITTER account TODAY (2/25). "We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in RUSSIA. Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of UKRAINE. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info."

VARIETY is reporting that dozens of artists are scheduled to perform in RUSSIA in the coming weeks, and especially in the summer. According to artist websites, SONGKICK and other sources, in MOSCOW alone, SAINT JHN, TRICKY, DISCLOSURE and BRING ME THE HORIZON have shows scheduled for MARCH and APRIL, with KHALID, ONEREPUBLIC, YUNGBLUD, GIRL IN RED, JUDAS PRIEST, DENZEL CURRY, and a GREEN DAY concert at SPARTAK STADIUM slated for MAY. In addition, the alt-rock-leaning BOL FESTIVAL and two PARK LIVE festivals (the latter featuring the KILLERS, GORILLAZ, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, IGGY POP and many others) along with summer dates by IRON MAIDEN, DEEP PURPLE, IMAGINE DRAGONS, BJORK, ERIC CLAPTON and others are scheduled to take place.

GEOFF MEALL, a LONDON-based agent for PARADIGM AGENCY, told VARIETY, “We’ve got [multiple] acts due to be going there from next month right through the summer — rock acts, alternative acts, a lot of electronic artists as well. As it stands, I can’t see any of those shows being able to happen. UKRAINE is, an obviously an active war zone, so it’s impossible to do a concert there, and with RUSSIA, first, every government is advising its citizens not to go there unless it’s essential business — rock and roll probably wouldn’t be considered that — but more, a lot of artists wouldn’t want to be seen as supporting the actions of that government at the moment."

Click here to read the full story in Variety.

« see more Net News