Johnny Ramirez (l) & Bo Corona

ALPHA MEDIA recently flipped KLEY (LA LEY)/SAN ANTONIO to TEJANO 95.7 (NET NEWS, 2/24/22), while adding some legendary local,on-air talent.

Shortly after the format change, the group brought in names and voices that are synonymous with TEJANO music and culture in SAN ANTONIO. The first to sign on was legendary morning on-air talent JOHNNY RAMIREZ, who will helm TEJANO 95.7’s morning show weekdays from 6-10am (CT).

JOHNNY remarked, “TEJANO is a part of everything we do in SAN ANTONIO, and the people deserve to have a strong, solid signal with talent that reflects the TEJANO community, and I am extremely proud to be a part of this.”

In addition, the all new TEJANO 95.7 has also signed fan favorite, BO CORONA, to help TEJANO music fans in SAN ANTONIO get home from 3-7p (CT) every weekday.

