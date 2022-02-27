You Could Rock 93.9X

CUMULUS Active Rock WNDX (93.9 X) and Classic Hits WJJK/INDIANAPOLIS have an opening for a dual role PD, plus an air shift at one or the other station. CUMULUS INDIANAPOLIS OM CHRISTOPHER "BOOMER" LAYFIELD will be relinquishing the PD job of WJJK to the inbound programmer and the WNDX job has been open since last SEPTEMBER when STEVEN LEWIS exited (NET NEWS 9/28/21).

LAYFIELD told ALL ACCESS "We’re looking for a veteran of classic rock/classic hits/rock programming to forge a plan for these stations’ combined success moving forward, both built to primarily attract men ages 25-54. WJJK is already an iconic radio brand in the market for rock-based classic hits and WNDX is steadily gaining ground as “Indy’s Rock Station.”

If you think you have the goods for the gig, click here for all the details to apply.

