Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of CUMULUS MEDIA/ATLANTA Production Dir. STEVE "STONE" MARTIN, who lost his battle with cancer on FEBRUARY 23rd. STONE also was a songwriter/producer, musician and voiceover pro, and had been with CUMULUS for six years. During STONE's radio career, he was the recipient of two Radio Mercury Awards.

A post on his FACEBOOK page says he died in ATLANTA "surrounded by love, family and close friends."

He first shared the news of his cancer diagnosis last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/21/21), writing on FACEBOOK, "I have advanced stage-4 small-cell lung cancer. Starting aggressive chemo and radiation soon ... Thank you all for your love and well-wishes as I march into battle."

Survivors include his son, JEREMY MILLER of CALIFORNIA and daughter MARIA MARTIN of COLORADO, as well as his mother, three sisters and a brother.

