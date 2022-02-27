Green Day: Not Playing In Moscow (Photo: Aija Lehtonen / Shutterstock.com)

GREEN DAY have canceled their concert scheduled for MAY 29th at SPARTAK STADIUM in MOSCOW over RUSSIA’s invasion of UKRAINE, the band announced to VARIETY yesterday.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events, we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” the band said in a statement. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Stay safe.”

Alternapop act AJR called off their MOSCOW concert slated for OCTOBER.

SAINT JHN, TRICKY, DISCLOSURE and BRING ME THE HORIZON all have shows in RUSSIA scheduled for MARCH and APRIL, with KHALID, ONE REPUBLIC, YUNGBLUD, GIRL IN RED, JUDAS PRIEST, DENZEL CURRY and ONEREPUBLIC in MAY. Also scheduled: BOL festival and two PARK LIVE festivals (the latter featuring THE KIILLERS, GORILLAZ, MY CHECMICAL ROMANCE, IGGY POP and more, along with summer dates by IRON MAIDEN, DEEP PURPLE, IMAGINE DRAGONS, BJORK and ERIC CLAPTON, among others.

Expect more cancellations within the next few days.

