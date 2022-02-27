(L-r) KHMX's Eli Escobar, Sarah Pepper & Jessie Watt, Braden Smith & Melissa Chase

AUDACY AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON ushered in MARDI GRAS for local listeners by hosting an officially sanctioned MARDI GRAS parade. Listeners won their way onto the floats, each hosted by MIX 96.5 personalities, and paraded through downtown GALVESTON, TX..

Because of the 3 million beads used in the celebration, MIX 96.5 also helped promote "YAGAS Beads for Needs" - a program aimed towards keeping plastic out of landfills through a recycling program that helps a LIFE SKILLS program who wash and resell the beads used for MARDI GRAS.













