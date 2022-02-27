Tim Leiweke: #StandWithUkraine

TIM LEIWEKE's OAK VIEW GROUP, the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries, has released the following statement regarding the conflict between RUSSIA and UKRAINE:

“In light of the tragic conflict rapidly unfolding in UKRAINE, OAK VIEW GROUP has pledged to not do business in or with RUSSIA, nor will we serve RUSSIAN brands in any of our venues on a global basis, effective immediately. We stand with the people of UKRAINE, we condemn the actions of RUSSIA, and we hope our stance inspires others in our industry to take action where they can.”

Last night, SEATTLE's CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA, which is owned and operated by OVG, lit up SEATTLE CENTER in the colors of the UKRAINIAN flag to #StandWithUkraine.

