Kristie Graybill

Changes at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO’s morning mainstay, THE FRED SHOW, with the exit of FRED’s co-host KRISTIE GRAYBILL after just a year in that post according to ROBERT FEDER.

GRAYBILL, who had been MIA for the past two weeks, took over for ANGI TAYLOR when she joined sister Rocker WCHI for mornings. Look for a replacement for GRAYBILL to be named soon.

