Larry Kreuger And Rod Brooks Exit Afternoons At KNBR/San Francisco, Adam Copeland To Co-Host With Tom Tolbert
February 28, 2022
TOM TOLBERT is staying, LARRY KREUGER and ROD BROOKS are out, and ADAM COPELAND is in as CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO shakes up its afternoon show, according to THE ATHLETIC. The moves were disclosed by TOLBERT on the air FRIDAY (2/25) and KREUGER on TWITTER.
TOLBERT, the former NBA player and longtime KNBR host, was paired with KREUGER, moving in from mornings, and BROOKS, who formerly co-hosted middays, as "TKB" in 2019. COPELAND has been producing in mornings and hosting an early morning hour; he started with the station as an intern in 2013.
Today was my last day @KNBR. Nothing but love for @ThinTim @JohnLundRadio @knbrmurph @Adamcopes @dieter @KO_Crowley, Paulie, Rod, Pop, @MikeHohler77 @byronjr23 @OGTrinny @CroweMedia and last but certainly not least, all the incredible listeners. Thank you all. More updates coming— Larry Krueger (@sportslarryknbr) February 25, 2022