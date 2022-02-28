PM Drive Changes

TOM TOLBERT is staying, LARRY KREUGER and ROD BROOKS are out, and ADAM COPELAND is in as CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO shakes up its afternoon show, according to THE ATHLETIC. The moves were disclosed by TOLBERT on the air FRIDAY (2/25) and KREUGER on TWITTER.

TOLBERT, the former NBA player and longtime KNBR host, was paired with KREUGER, moving in from mornings, and BROOKS, who formerly co-hosted middays, as "TKB" in 2019. COPELAND has been producing in mornings and hosting an early morning hour; he started with the station as an intern in 2013.

