ACADIANA BROADCASTING GROUP Classic Country KPCZ (PURE COUNTRY 106.7)/RAYNE-LAFAYETTE, LA has rebranded as "FREEDOM 106.7, YOUR COUNTRY LEGENDS" with the syndicated JOHN BOY & BILLY in mornings and commercial-free music hours in other dayparts.

“Our research showed us that Country music fans were not being served the music they really want to hear on radio,” said Station Manager RENÉE REVETT. “Listeners in ACADIANA told us they wanted a radio station that played their Country legends, especially '90s Country legends. We were especially surprised to find that many listeners were challenged by the lack of a fun morning show on Country radio in the LAFAYETTE area. So, we repurposed the 106.7 frequency to be a place for the freedom that Country listeners deserve in ACADIANA.

"We are not doing the cookie cutter stations that have become the controlled choice of big corporations in radio these days," she continued. "FREEDOM 106.7 will be focused on avoiding Pop Country and giving our audience the Country music that has meaning and frees them to enjoy the real music they love.”

