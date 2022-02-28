Diamond in 1976 (Photo: m. superstein / Shutterstock)

The latest addition to the growing list of veteran artists selling their music catalogs is NEIL DIAMOND, who has sold his song catalog and recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks, to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP for an undisclosed price. UMG has administered DIAMOND's publishing since 2014; the deal includes any future music if DIAMOND chooses to return to the studio.

DIAMOND said, “After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that (Chairman/CEO Sir) LUCIAN (GRANGE), (UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP Chairman/CEO) JODY (GERSON), (UNIVERSAL MUSIC ENTERPRISES Pres./CEO) BRUCE (RESNIKOFF), (CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chair/CEO) MICHELLE (JUBELIRER) and the global team at UMG, will continue to represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career.”

GRAINGE said that DIAMOND "is by definition, a truly universal songwriter. His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history. Through our existing partnership, we are honored to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy.”

GERSON said, “A legendary artist and songwriter, NEIL’s music exemplifies how truly great songs have lasting power and stand the test of time. With this acquisition, which UMPG COO MARC CIMINO played an invaluable part in, our global teams across all of UNIVERSAL MUSIC will work together to ensure that all of his timeless hits like ‘Sweet Caroline,’ ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’ will continue to impact generations of fans, both existing and those to come.”

RESNIKOFF and JUBELIRER issued a joint statement saying, “Over his meteoric career, NEIL DIAMOND created one of the greatest recording catalogues in pop music history. To be able to represent it in its entirety is both an honor and a thrill, and the entire UNIVERSAL MUSIC team looks forward to upholding his iconic legacy.”

