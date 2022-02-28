Prescott

NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK is adding a new weekday midday show with AUDACY R&B KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE)/LOS ANGELES host PAT PRESCOTT noon-2p (ET) and has expanded "RHYTHM REVUE WITH FELIX HERNANDEZ" to six hours 10a-4p (ET) on SATURDAY plus a new five-hour noon-5p SUNDAY edition, along with expanding "COME SUNDAY" with LEZLIE HARRISON to four hours 8a-noon SUNDAYS. PRESCOTT's new show marks a return to the NEW YORK airwaves for the veteran host, who served as MD/host at Jazz WRVR and hosted mornings at WBLS and WWCD (CD101.9) before moving to THE WAVE, where she will continue as morning host while adding the WBGO show, "FAVORITE THINGS WITH PAT PRESCOTT," to her schedule.

"After 47 years on the air," said PRESCOTT, "I'm thrilled to return to the NEW YORK airwaves to do a show that truly reflects my life experience with music. Doing it for a legendary station like WBGO makes it that much more special. I can't wait to get started."

Pres./CEO STEVEN A. WILLIAMS said, "In my first year leading WBGO, we invested heavily in research to understand what our listeners and members love and what they would like to hear from WBGO going forward. It was imperative to the health of this public radio station to build on the strengths in our programming schedule and give our audience more of the music they love."

