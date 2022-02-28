@allaccessCCM Now Active

There's so much going on in the world of the Contemporary Christian Music format: industry news, new music, artist info, helpful columns, MEDIABASE charts, and more!



ALL ACCESS' Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "I just wanted to make a convenient place where it's easy to see the week's biggest news, helpful columns, and more for CCM radio professionals."



The Instagram page @allaccessCCM launched on MONDAY (2/28). Please follow as another simple way to stay in touch with the latest in the CCM industry.

« see more Net News