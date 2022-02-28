Sandstedt

45 NORTH MEDIA Classic Hits WMTE-F (EAGLE 101.5)/MANISTEE, MI has named M S CREATIVE SERVICES co-Founder and former GRAND RAPIDS radio market veteran MARK SANDSTEDT as Market Manager, effective MARCH 1st. SANDSTEDT worked on the air and behind the scenes at several stations in GRAND RAPIDS in 1990-99, including WOOD-A, WLAV, and WGRD, returning to MANISTEE, where he got his start in radio at WMTE-A and WRRK in 1981-86, in 2001 with his agency, which he and his wife KAREN will continue to operate.

“MARK is tailor-made for this position,” said Pres./CEO BRYAN HOLLENBAUGH. “His passion and understanding for all forms of media, combined with his commitment to community makes his hiring a no-brainer. It’s an exciting time for the radio station, business community and our listeners alike. MARK’s presence and ability to lead our team in MANISTEE will no doubt take the station to new heights.”

“This brings my career full circle and I am excited to get started,” said SANDSTEDT. “I believe the station is poised to grow, evolve and prosper while making a difference in the MANISTEE community.”

