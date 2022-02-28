Super Snake

Programming veteran and longtime PHOENIX radio personality SUPER SNAKE is launching "THE SUPER SNAKE EXPERIENCE," a syndicated program customizable for markets.

SUPER SNAKE told ALL ACCESS, "I have a unique set of talents, it's not something that is done every day. I am a personality. I work to create solid, good radio each day for each market.

"There are a ton of great shows. I have to create something different. I want to make a show that is unique for each market, every day. It's like a boutique hotel. One size doesn't fit all. The game has changed. We need to keep up. It's original content for each individual market."

For more information on the SUPERSNAKE EXPERIENCE, check out SuperSnake.com.

