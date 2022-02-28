New CNN owner DISCOVERY, INC. made it official MONDAY (2/28) with the formal announcement that former CBS NEWS VP/Programming and current CBS EVP/Special Programming and "THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT" showrunner CHRIS LICHT will serve as the new Chairman/CEO of CNN GLOBAL once DISCOVERY takes over ownership of WARNERMEDIA in second quarter, likely in early MAY. LICHT, who helped launch "CBS THIS MORNING" and was Exec. Producer of MSNBC's "MORNING JOE" before that, replaces JEFF ZUCKER, who resigned on FEBRUARY 2nd after an internal investigation into CHRIS CUOMO exposed ZUCKER's own relationship with Chief Marketing Officer ALLISON GOLLUST, who also exited the network this month.

DISCOVERY CEO DAVID ZASLAV, who will serve as CEO of WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY after the acquisition closes, said, "I have known and admired CHRIS for more than 15 years and strongly believe he is the best person to lead CNN GLOBAL as part of Warner Bros. DISCOVERY. CHRIS is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person. He has more than two decades of broadcast experience across local, cable and national news. He has been in the field, in the control room and on the set. He is a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative, and more cohesive."

"I'm honored to have this opportunity, especially at such an important time for our country and the world,'' said LICHT. "CNN has a rich and storied legacy and I both promise to uphold it and build upon it. I am eternally grateful to STEPHEN COLBERT and the peerless LATE SHOW team for an unforgettable run. I am looking forward to returning to my journalism roots."

« see more Net News