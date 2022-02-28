Goalkeeper Turns Podcaster

Outspoken former U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM goalkeeper HOPE SOLO is hosting a new podcast for SIRIUSXM. "HOPE SOLO SPEAKS," an interview podcast, is set for a WEDNESDAY (3/2) debut, with her USWNT teammate CARLI LLOYD as the debut guest, discussing the recent settlement of the players' equal pay dispute with U.S. SOCCER, which SOLO has criticized as being insufficient.

“The perceptions of me have been off target time and time again, and now it is time for me to speak my truths on my new SIRIUSXM podcast, HOPE SOLO SPEAKS,” said SOLO. “Most people know me as a two-time Olympian and WORLD CUP champion goalkeeper, but I am so much more than that and can’t wait to dive into the most important issues in sports and beyond with my weekly guests and listeners.”

“Throughout her illustrious playing career, HOPE was always one of the most candid and spirited voices among her peers, and now she’ll be one of the most outspoken voices in podcasting,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming and Podcasts STEVE COHEN. “Her experiences in life and sports give her an important perspective on many matters on and off the field, and we’re looking forward to her sharing what’s on her mind on HOPE SOLO SPEAKS.”

