SIRIUSXM HOLDINGS, INC.'s "SIRIUSXM CARES" charity has donated $2 million to the SMITHSONIAN's NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE (NMAAHC) in WASHINGTON. In recognition of the donation, the museum will rebrand the interactive "Neighborhood Record Store" in its "Musical Crossroads" exhibit as the "SIRIUSXM Neighborhood Record Store."

"The Neighborhood Record Store is the centerpiece of the Musical Crossroads exhibition and was designed to be a place where museum visitors could explore the role music has in building community," said NMAAHC Assoc. Dir./Curatorial Affairs DWANDALYN REECE. "We are very thankful for SIRIUSXM's support of this particular section of the exhibition. It will ensure that the newly-named SIRIUSXM Neighborhood Record Store continues to be a vibrant space that connects visitors through the power of music."

"Since it first opened its doors to the public more than five years ago, the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE has played a critical role in not only exhibiting, but recognizing and celebrating the impact of the contributions that African American music has given to the world," said SIRIUSXM SVP/Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion NICOLE HUGHEY. "At SIRIUSXM, we are proud to use our platform to showcase the power of music from all cultures, and we're thrilled to provide this donation to help support the museum's mission."

SIRIUSXM and NMAAHC previously teamed for a podcast, "ALL MUSIC IS BLACK MUSIC," in 2021.

