ALL ACCESS has learned from several sources that INGNITION RECORDS has promoted CLARE BYRNE as GM of the company. BYRNE has been with the company since 2007, serving as Head/Marketing.

BYRNE was formerly at WARNER MUSIC UK from 2002-2007 as Creative Production Manager, working across a repertoire on domestic and US labels including REPRISE, SIRE, TRANSGRESSIVE RECORDS, NONESUCH and SUB POP.

According to MUSICWEEK.COM, IGNITION RECORDS director ALEC MCKINLAY said, “We are delighted to announce CLARE’s promotion to general manager. CLARE has been a key member of the team since she joined the company. Her extensive experience, love of music, meticulous attention to detail and dedication make her perfect for the role.”

BYRNE added, “I’m proud to have been part of IGNITION’s growth over the years and fortunate to have worked with some incredible artists. We are fully focused on each release, dedicating the time, attention and resources they deserve, and value close relationships with management and our partners who share our ambitions.

“I welcome this opportunity to lead the fantastic label team as we continue to build on our success developing long-term and meaningful engagement for our artists with their fans.”

