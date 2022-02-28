Back On The Road

THE CHICKS will return to the road with “The Chicks Tour,” kicking off JUNE 14th in ST. LOUIS. The 27-city tour will feature dates in CHICAGO, TORONTO, BOSTON, LOS ANGELES and more prior to wrapping up AUGUST 13th in GEORGE, WA. It's the 12-time GRAMMY Award-winning group's first tour since the release of their 2020 album, GASLIGHTER.

Supporting acts for the tour include singer/songwriter PATTY GRIFFIN and indie rocker JENNY LEWIS. The band has partnered with environmental nonprofit REVRB.org to help make the tour environmentally sustainable. They will set up an "Action Village" at each tour stop, where fans can fill up at water stations and learn how to take action on environmental and social causes.

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, MARCH 4th at 10a (local times) at ticketmaster.com. See a full list of all tour dates here.

