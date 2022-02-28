Alaina

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has issued a final call to get in on running the official 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS radio special on your station. This year's inventory-free special will be hosted by MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE artist LAUREN ALAINA, and will highlight this year's ACM award nominees (NET NEWS 2/16). The two hours of programming, available to air between now and SUNDAY, MARCH 6th, will have 12 minutes per hour for spots.

The ACM Awards, hosted by DOLLY PARTON, JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT, will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 7th in LAS VEGAS, starting at 8p (ET) (NET NEWS 2/7). The two-hour show will stream live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO with no commercial interruptions. To sign up to carry the radio special, email CHRISTA WILLIAMS here, or call (615) 330-6194 for more details.

