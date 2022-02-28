New Station For Pandora

PANDORA has launched DIGICORE BY SOUNDCLOUD, The first in a series of stations from SOUNDCLOUD’s Music Discovery Series SCENES. It's the first from a series of stations set to launch on PANDORA to amplify the hottest rising music communities and culture-shifting collectives bubbling up on SOUNDCLOUD. They will provide a place for fans on PANDORA to discover the latest underground communities shaping the future of music. Additional SCENES stations will be announced throughout the year.

Powered by fans and hand-picked by SOUNDCLOUD’s team of music experts, the station will feature artists like ALDN, ANGELUS, DLTZK, D0LLYWOOD1, ERICDOA, JUNO, AND MIDWXST, and more from SOUNDCLOUD’s original top 5 fan-favorite playlist "Pop's Next Generation: Digicore'' and DIGICORE short documentary.

Artist MIDWXT said, “SOUNDCLOUD fostered a community that made me a lot of who I am today — both as an artist and a creative. It continues to be a breeding ground for experimentation and collaboration within niche communities of music makers, as well as being the home for some of my most loyal fans. It’s a pivotal part of my music story and I am stoked to be part of its history.”

Angelus added, “I appreciate SOUNDCLOUD for supporting the scene and really pushing us as a genre to the max. It’s also exciting to see digicore amplified with the help of PANDORA anD SOUNDCLOUD. Hopefully, it will open more doors for other artists and have them be inspired to start their own journey.”

Listen to DIGICORE BY SOUNDCLOUD here.

