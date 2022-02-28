Cate Carrier Leaving KRXP

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (X1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO MD/afternooner CATE CARRIER will exit MARCH 11th into a new field as Marketing/Communications Specialist for COLORADO EARLY COLLEGES. CATE started at KRXP six years on-air and promotions. She was promoted to MD a year ago and launched NEW.NOW. a two-hour SUNDAY night new music show.

CARRIER said, "The last six years at X1039/BAHAKEL have been packed full of amazing memories, experiences, and growth. The people here that I have worked with have been an absolute joy to meet and work with. I thank BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS for the opportunity to work and live in COLORADO SPRINGS with the alternative, X1039 and sister station 943 KILO. Also, huge thank you to SHAWN LUCERO (PD) who gave me my first shot in radio in 2013 and believed in me all these years later. It’s been amazing to continue working here in COLORADO SPRINGS together after starting our working relationship in KANSAS years back. You’ll still see me at all the best concerts here in COLORADO!”

KRXP PD SHAWN ROCK LUCERO added, “CATE has been a brilliant asset to our station and company. Always working hard to improve any situation she’s in and a fantastic on-air talent. Beyond that, she’s helped produce our podcast platforms, video production, and progressive promotions. We’re losing a true radio warrior. I’m glad she’s still going to be here in our market helping young people reach their educational goals."

Any interested radio warriors may apply with an aircheck. resume, and references to jobs@x1039radio.com. ATTN: SHAWN LUCERO.

