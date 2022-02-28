Lewis (Photo: Iev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has announced that Broadway, film and TV star NORM LEWIS will perform at their annual Gala this year. It's set to take place after a one-year hiatus on MONDAY, MARCH 14th at the PLAZA HOTEL in NEW YORK CITY. The BFOA GOLDEN MIKE AWARD Dinner and Ceremony is the biggest fundraiser for the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION, whose sole mission is to provide financial aid to broadcasters in acute need from critical illness, accident, or serious misfortune.

LEWIS is an EMMY, TONY, and SAG Award nominee and the first African-American actor to perform in the title role in BROADWAY's long-running production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. He has appeared in numerous BROADWAY productions and in films, television shows, and regional theatre.

This year's Lifetime Achievment Award, which honors a broadcaster who has made invaluable contributions to the TV and Radio industries, will be presented to renowned sportscaster LESLEY VISSER. This year’s hosts are AL ROKER, Weather and Feature Anchor for TODAY and Co-Host of THIRD HOUR for TODAY, and DEBORAH ROBERTS, award-winning ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent for 20/20, NIGHTLINE, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, and WORLD NEWS TONIGHT with DAVID MUIR.

