Owner/PD Lauri Pearson

Owner and PD of LAURIRADIO/AUSTIN, TX, LAURI PEARSON has launched a new streaming station celebrating Women 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. The All-Female station was originally launched in MARCH of 2021 to embody all Fem voices (including LGBTQIA & Non-Binary). A full-time station broadcasting Alternative, Indie, Rock & Roll, Blues, Funk, Americana, Surf Rock, Punk, unapologetic Pop, and more, plus an hourly nod to the trailblazers who paved the way.

LAURI is on-air from 10a – 7p (CT) seven days a week. Sixteen categories of music are programmed daily, with rally cries and battle cries, but no crybaby songs ever. LAURIRADIO is the only radio station playing JOAN JETT at the top of every hour. Music is matched with sound bites from rebels and queens – comedy bits, movie clips, and spoken word interspersed throughout every hour. Each song is hand-picked – not just the hits – and whenever possible the original recordings are used just as the artist wrote, recorded, and intended, not radio edits. LAURIRADIO offers an open invite for artist submissions and listener suggestions in order to continuously champion songs not found in commercial radio.

Women of Color are represented throughout each hour, including those who defy labels of identity and genre. Acknowledging the contributions of collaborators, LAURIRADIO also highlights those who’ve supported, recorded and toured with female artists.

PEARSON said, “The only vulnerability you’ll find on LAURIRADIO is the kind that challenges preconceptions and limitations. Music has a way of getting you to stand together, yet on your own, to face truths you wouldn’t otherwise consider. It’s about tenacity, survival, and not letting anyone or anything take you out of the game.”

