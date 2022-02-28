Weitzner

ARTIST GROWTH has hired ROB WEITZNER as EVP/Revenue and Growth for the company. WEITZNER will leverage his decades of industry expertise to forge new pathways and partnerships for the company, leading marketing, business development, and sales strategies around ARTIST GROWTH’s game-changing music industry API – which drives collaboration while streamlining workflow and data for labels, management and touring.

Holding an M.B.A. from HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL and a B.A. ECONOMICS from STANFORD UNIVERSITY, the NEW YORK native spent the last 13 years serving as Head/Business Development, Strategy & Partnerships for THE STATE51 MUSIC GROUP’s digital supply chain company CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT (CI) before joining ARTIST GROWTH.

WEITZNER said, “Our vision is that the ARTIST GROWTH platform will serve as the collaboration standard for the entire creative media ecosystem. This is an ambitious goal, but I feel it’s wholly achievable, given the company’s track record over the past ten years and the massive opportunity that lies ahead. There is a massive opportunity as we launch the next decade of ARTIST GROWTH.”

Founder & CEO MATT URMY added, “Having spent his career at the intersection of music, technology and entrepreneurship, ROB not only has deep experience as a leader in our industry, but he innately understands the challenges our creative and business communities collectively face in this ever-changing environment. His expertise and passion are in perfect alignment with our mission. I’m thrilled he’s on the team.”

