Megan Thee Stallion (Photo: Dfree / Shutterstock.com)

MEGAN THEE STALLION & AMAZEVR have announced a partnership to launch the first-of-its-kind Virtual Reality concert tour which will take place at select movie theaters across the U.S. starting in APRIL. The 10 city tour ENTER THEE HOTTIEVERSE, will provide fans with the experience of going to their local movie theater, putting on the provided “Hottie Mounted Displays” (VR headsets), settling in, and hanging out in the VR Hottieverse lobby before watching Megan. The VR concert performance will feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.

MEGAN said, “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience. My Hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AMAZEVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

AMAZEVR CEO ERNEST LEE added, “We are thrilled to work with MEGAN to launch AMAZEVR’s very first VR Concert Tour. She’s an artist who has an incredible stage presence and can create iconic moments that will make the most of the VR technology we’re developing. If anyone could push the notion of how captivating a VR concert can be, it’s MEGAN. Not everyone owns a headset, and not everyone can make it to their favorite artist’s live show. A VR Concert by AMAZEVR opens up the possibilities for fans to encounter artists in a completely new way, while knocking down all the barriers to entry that have made it hard to access the amazing experiences VR can provide.”

Click here for more information and tour dates for ENTER THEE HOTTIEVERSE.

