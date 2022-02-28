State Broadcast Leaders Converge On DC

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS brought local radio and television broadcasters to WASHINGTON MONDAY (2/28) for the annual State Leadership Conference, preparing for TUESDAY's lobbying sessions on CAPITOL HILL and at the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION.

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT told the broadcasters, “Our competitive advantage, and the reason that we continue to win issue after issue of importance to the broadcast industry, is all of you. When members of CONGRESS are home, and now in WASHINGTON, DC, you deliver the message that this is not just some abstract piece of legislation. It is one that impacts their constituents. You have a presence in every congressional district in the country and that is why we have won legislative issue after legislative issue, and it is why we are going to be successfully positioned going forward.”

Also appearing at the conference were Rep. DORIS MATSUI (D-CA), Rep. STEVE WOMACK (R-AR), Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN), and Sen. ROY BLUNT (R-MO), who was presented with the Broadcast Champion Award; and CBS NEWS' MAJOR GARRETT in conversation with HEARST TELEVISION Pres. JORDAN WERTLEIB.

