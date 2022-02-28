Tribute

A limited-run channel on SIRIUSXM is paying tribute to the standup comedy featured on the syndicated TV show "IT'S SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO!" The "IT'S SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO! COMEDY" channel is airing on one of the satellite and streaming service's limited-run channels, Channel 104, through MARCH 22nd.

“IT’S SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO played such a vital role in shaping modern comedy,” said SVP/Comedy Programming JACK VAUGHN. “There was an inimitable energy to the show and the performances, and it has been so much fun to relive this era in comedy. We’ve chosen the very best stand-up from hundreds of episodes, so whether SIRIUSXM subscribers are rediscovering the show or hearing it for the first time, they’re going to have an amazing experience.”

Comics heard on the channel include BILL BURR, STEVE HARVEY, GABRIEL IGLESIAS, ROBERT KLEIN, MARTIN LAWRENCE, MO'NIQUE, PAUL MOONEY, DENNIS MILLER, TRACY MORGAN, and CHRIS TUCKER.

