Kelley (Photo: Facebook)

CRASH KELLEY is joining the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in SAN ANGELO, TX in an unspecified content creation position. The cluster has five stations, including Country KGKL and KKCN (KICKIN’ COUNTRY 103.1) and Top 40 KELI (98.7 KISS FM).

He previously was PD at STARLITE Hot AC KLTG (THE BEACH 96.5)/CORPUS CHRISTI until his departure in 2020 (NET NEWS 7/31/20).

KELLEY shared the news on FACEBOOK over the weekend, writing, “I am so happy to be joining TOWNSQUARE MEDIA in SAN ANGELO, a city where I spent some time earlier in my career. I am beyond excited to have the privilege of creating local content in such an exciting, growing, and dynamic area in the very heart of TEXAS, the state I've been so proud to call home. Thank you to everyone at TOWNSQUARE, and all those who have prayed for me and helped me get to this incredible place. I can't wait to get started.”

