Raising Money Through Crowdfunding

PENNSYLVANIA-based boutique marketing agency CRAFT SERVICES has surpassed $1.2m in crowdfunding for their clients combined since its 2017 launch.

Experts in crowdfunding, the agency specializes in music, films, books and other ventures. Major milestones from their campaigns include the "Pick It Up: Ska In The '90s" documentary that raised six figure funding and "The Last Blockbuster" documentary which landed on NETFLIX’s Top 10 last summer. The newest campaign dropped with pop-rock band, THE STEREO supporting the vinyl production of their first album in 20 years titled, "Thirteen."

CRAFT SERVICES Co-Founder JIM LOGRANDO commented, “Besides the art itself, the biggest X factor for creative projects is financing. It’s incredibly exciting for CRAFT SERVICES to be able to help creators successfully garner the necessary support from their respective audiences in an organic and engaging fashion.”

Added Co-Foiunder STEVE SOBOSLAI, “I didn’t know much about KICKSTARTER at the time, but I remember in late 2017 seeing TED LEO’s project video and thinking, but wait – he didn’t talk about money or expenses so much, but talked about the album he wanted to make and he actually looked pretty cool doing it. A light went on. A platform much like the others, it’s all about how you use it. There are plenty of projects with the familiar canned script ‘but we need your help,’ and there are also projects that are beautiful and from the heart and you’d never question the creator’s intent,"

Prior to launching the agency, LOGRANDO held senior roles in strategic marketing and brand development at REDEYE WORLDWIDE/YEP ROCK RECORDS, as well as being a leading member of the KICKSTARTER MUSIC team and working directly with creators. SOBOSLAI is a longtime member of the alt-rock band PUNCHLINE, who got their start on label FUELED BY RAMEN.

