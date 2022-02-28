Brian Marshall Starts March 14th

NRG MEDIA Rock KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO, IA has named BRIAN MARSHALL the new morning host, replacing C.C. who left the station this past DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/3/21). MARSHALL, who most recently has been doing part-time swing shifts on KFMW, will start on MONDAY, MARCH 14th.

KFMW PD RUSS MOTTLA said, "After an exhaustive nation-wide search, all roads led back to IOWA and BRIAN MARSHALL. He’s a market vet, a music expert, and is the absolute best person to take our live and local morning show to the next level.”

MARSHALL said, “I have loved radio since I was young. I used to make tapes in my room. I even weaseled my way onto LOVELINE a few times. I am very excited about returning and doing mornings on this legendary rock station. Thanks to RUSS, our GM ALLYSON HILLMAN and NRG MEDIA, Director of Programming, JEFF WINFIELD for putting me back on air full-time in my hometown."

