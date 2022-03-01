McGuire

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show host DE DE MCGUIRE was in NEW ORLEANS as guest of the ladies of the MYSTIC KREWE OF FEMME FATALE (MKFF) for the opening MARDI GRAS ceremonies. MCGUIRE was the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade.

She was also named 2022 LES FEMME D’ABORD and honored for her accomplishments at the MKFF annual FRIDAY evening event. The “DEDE IN THE MORNING” show airs in NEW ORLEANS on CUMULUS MEDIA R&B KMEZ (102.9).

MCGUIRE said, “Thank you ladies of the MYSTIC KREWE OF FEMME FETALE for inviting me to be part of their MARDI GRAS. I did my very first second-line dance. And shouts out to all my NEW ORLEANS friends who listen to us on KMEZ 102.9 and welcomed me to their city.”

KMEZ OM/PD J'MICHAEL FRANCOIS added, “DEDE IN THE MORNING is a breath of fresh air and the listeners love her. She’s going to be around for a long time. NEW ORLEANS loves her.”

The syndicated show's hub station is SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS.

« see more Net News