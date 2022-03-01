High Tech Request Line

iHEARTRADIO has added a "Talkback" feature to its app allowing users to record 30-second voice messages to send to show and podcast hosts. The messages can be ready for playback on the air by the hosts within about 10 seconds after sending. Users will find the feature on full-screen player pages for iHEARTRADIO stations and podcasts and on the stations' and podcasts' profile pages as well.

The feature is being first deployed across iHEART's own broadcast station streams and will be available to iHEARTRADIO podcasters on an opt-in basis in APRIL.

“We’re excited to give listeners a truly groundbreaking new way to engage with their favorite iHEARTRADIO hosts and personalities,” said Chief Product Officer CHRIS WILLIAMS. “Talkback is a direct line for our listeners to connect, join in the conversation and help shape what you hear across iHeart platforms like never before.”

