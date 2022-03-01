Digital Sales Initiative

AUDACY has launched a sales network encompassing its digital assets. The AUDACY DIGITAL AUDIENCE NETWORK (ADAN) includes over 230 AUDACY broadcast brands and podcasts from CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, as well as AUDACY app exclusive streams and curated music stations, talent and influencers, and digital streams of MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL broadcasts on AUDACY stations serving as teams' flagships.

“The creation of ADAN is exciting as we continue to build our AUDACY streaming audio and podcast assets,” said CRO BRIAN BENEDIK. “The marketplace has moved to audience-based investment and our new ADAN offering is highly scaled with unduplicated digital listeners. We can target these audiences with precision and optimize campaign performance for better marketer outcomes. Our AUDACY local and national sales teams are looking forward to working with our agency and brand partners in this capacity.”

« see more Net News