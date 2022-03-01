Opposes Airing Of Russian-Backed Shows

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, which has opposed the FCC's recent rule changes requiring broadcasters to investigate and disclose foreign backing of leased-time programming, is now asking broadcasters not to air programming sponsored by RUSSIA.

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT issued a statement TUESDAY (3/1) saying that his organization “is a fierce defender of the First Amendment and the critical importance of the ability to freely express views, both popular and unpopular. While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, however, it does not prevent private actors from exercising sound, moral judgment. To that end, given the unprovoked aggression exhibited by RUSSIA against the free and sovereign people of UKRAINE, NAB calls on broadcasters to cease carrying any state-sponsored programming with ties to the Russian government or its agents. While we know that airings of such programs are extremely limited, we believe that our nation must stand fully united against misinformation and for freedom and democracy across the globe.”

The NAB and other organizations have taken the FCC to court over the “unnecessary and overly burdensome” rules requiring stations to disclose foreign government-sponsored programming, claiming that the agency overstepped its authority.

« see more Net News