Vogelzang (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran public radio executive MARK VOGELZANG is joining NEVADA PUBLIC RADIO as Pres./CEO. Most recently Interim GM/CEO of BLUE RIDGE PUBLIC RADIO in ASHEVILLE, NC since DECEMBER 2021, VOGELZANG previously served as Pres./CEO of MAINE PUBLIC, CEO of VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO, Exec. Dir. of the NPR FOUNDATION, Station Manager of WBFO/BUFFALO, and Radio Manager at WHYY/PHILADELPHIA.

VOGELZANG replaces JERRY NADAL, the former SVP of CIRQUE DU SOLEIL who took over as Interim CEO of the stations in late 2019 during a financial crisis that led to the resignation of FLO ROGERS as CEO and recently joined CHRISTMAS event promoter ENCHANT as COO.

NEVADA PUBLIC RADIO Board Chair RICHARD DREITZER said, “The Board and I are confident that MARK is the right person to build on the momentum started by JERRY NADAL and his team. MARK brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, and we’re lucky to have him as our next CEO.”

« see more Net News