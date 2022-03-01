Madani

iHEARTMEDIA has named RAMEEN MADANI PD for Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) and Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9)/PHOENIX, AZ, effective immediately. He will be responsible for leading and managing all aspects of 104.7 KISS FM and MIX 96.9’s on-air experience, including talent, content, programming and online presence. He will report to STEVE GEOFFERIES, RSVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA PHOENIX.

MADANI joined the iHEARTMEDIA PHOENIX team in 2018 as an APD/104.7 KISS FM and MIX. Prior to his move to PHOENIX, RAMEEN served as PD in both the COLORADO SPRINGS and TUCSON markets.

GEOFFERIES said, “Rameen has been our Assistant Program Director for 104.7 KISS FM and MIX 96.9 for four years and he’s earned the opportunity for this promotion. He’s been behind the scenes making it all happen and we’re excited to see him move to the next step in his career.”

Market Pres. LINDA LITTLE added, “He started in the digital department with iHEART and has been promoted through the ranks in multiple markets. It’s great to see another homegrown talent earn an opportunity as Program Director for two of our markets' most popular stations.”

« see more Net News