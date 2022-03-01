If You Announce It They Will Come

THE HOMESTEAD FESTIVAL will make its debut JUNE 3rd and 4th in COLUMBIA, TN, on the 100-acre farm owned by Country artist RORY FEEK. The festival will feature headliners KEVIN COSTNER & MODERN WEST. Other artists include The ISAACS, JIMMY FORTUNE, and the BORTHERLY LOVE PROJECT. The event will also feature master class lectures by Dr. TEMPLE GRANDIN, JOEL SALATIN, JUSTIN RHODES and more.

“We are all, of course, over-the-moon excited to have MR. COSTNER and his band coming to join us for the event," said FEEK. "But the truth is, we are just as excited to have all the incredible performers and speakers that are taking the time from their busy lives to come to TENNESSEE and share their knowledge and skills with individuals and families who, too, will be coming from all over to take part in this special weekend."

Passes for the two-day event are on sale here.

